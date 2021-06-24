The Indian rupee made a flat opening at 74.22 levels and traded in the range of 74.16-74.25 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day at its day low of 74.16 levels. The rupee rose against the US dollar today because market players remained optimistic about the US Federal Reserve retaining its ultra-accommodative monetary policy to support recovery.
Back home, foreign banks were said to have sold the greenback, likely on behalf of overseas inflows into the ongoing IPO which provided some support to the rupee. The business confidence in Germany hit its highest level in June, since the end of 2018. The headline German Ifo Business Climate Index rose to 101.8 in June as against last month's 99.2, beating the expectation of 100.6. The Bank of England has left interest rates on hold at a historic low despite concerns that inflation will accelerate this year as the economic recovery gathers pace.
Policymakers on Threadneedle Street’s MPC stated that rates should remain at 0.1% until it was clear how quickly the economy will recover and how much pressure there will be on firms to raise prices. The central bank also said it would keep its program of electronic money printing, known as quantitative easing, in place to keep the recovery on track through the autumn. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.23 levels. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.0122% levels while the overnight money market rate settled static at 3.26% levels today.
