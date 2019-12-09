Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD recovery in American session limit's pair's losses

USD/INR trades at fresh monthly lows near 71

The USD/INR pair lost its recovery momentum before reaching the 72 handle last week and posted sharp losses on Thursday and Friday. With the rupee capitalizing on upbeat commentary regarding the economic outlook, the pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early November at 70.894 on Monday. As of writing, the pair was trading at 71.013, erasing 0.29% on a daily basis.

USD/INR price analysis: Greenback losing strength against Indian Rupee, challenges 71.00 handle

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading sideways above the 200-day simple moving averages (DMA) but below the 50/100 DMAs. The market broke below the 71.20 swing low, opening the doors for a potential move down to the 70.50 level.

USD/INR four-hour chart

The spot is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Resistances are seen at the 71.50 and 71.90 price levels.

