Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR turns lower for the second straight session on Tuesday

ANALYSIS |

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Slides farther below 71.00 handle, over 1-month lows

The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 100-day SMA support breakpoint turned resistance near the 71.20 region and drifted into the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

USD/INR hits five-week lows sub-71.00 on rising foreign fund inflows

USD/INR lost the 71 handle for the first time in five-week on Tuesday, mainly driven by relentless buying seen around the Indian rupee while some fresh US dollar weakness over the last hour also added to the bearish bias in the spot.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.805
Today Daily Change -0.1560
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 70.961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6388
Daily SMA50 71.2762
Daily SMA100 71.1224
Daily SMA200 70.2456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.2852
Previous Daily Low 70.936
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1518
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8362
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7115
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.487
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1855
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5347

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

