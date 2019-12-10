Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR turns lower for the second straight session on Tuesday

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Slides farther below 71.00 handle, over 1-month lows

The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 100-day SMA support breakpoint turned resistance near the 71.20 region and drifted into the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.

USD/INR hits five-week lows sub-71.00 on rising foreign fund inflows

USD/INR lost the 71 handle for the first time in five-week on Tuesday, mainly driven by relentless buying seen around the Indian rupee while some fresh US dollar weakness over the last hour also added to the bearish bias in the spot.

