Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR sellers stop cheering RBI’s inaction with eyes on US jobs report

UUSD/INR loses traction following RBI surprise hold
USD/INR is bleeding from a high of 71.6550 to a low of 71.2050 on the day so far, -0.34% at the time of writing. The main focus had been on the Reserve Bank of India keeping its key lending rate on hold in a surprise decision on Thursday.
Markets were positioning for a sixth-consecutive rate cut from the most aggressive major central bank in the world, considering a worrying slowdown in the country that prompted the central bank to sharply reduce its economic growth forecast to 5% for the year through March. However, while the RBI reiterated it would maintain an accommodative stance, the monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15% while the reverse repo rate was also held at 4.90%.
USD/INR sellers stop cheering RBI’s inaction with eyes on US jobs report
USD/INR takes the bids to 71.35 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday. The pair earlier dropped to the lowest since November 11 on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) beat market forecasts by not announcing any rate cuts.
Be it Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners or analysts at CLSA, not to forget Morgan Stanley, everybody was taken aback when the Indian central bank defied market consensus of another rate cut during the previous day. The bank cut down the 2019/20 growth projection from 6.1% to 5.0% while expecting an uptick in inflation readings.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.3253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0863
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|71.239
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6732
|Daily SMA50
|71.2573
|Daily SMA100
|71.0785
|Daily SMA200
|70.2439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.6575
|Previous Daily Low
|71.1775
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.0585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5785
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.5385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.0185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is holding onto gains around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 180,000 jobs.
GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, holding onto gains as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel
Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.
USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.64, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the downward sloping 5-day moving average resistance of 108.78. The anti-risk Yen is looking to gain ground despite the 0.10% gain in the S&P 500 index.