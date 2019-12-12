Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR registers four-day losing streak with eyes on tariff headlines

USD/INR: Rupee may gap higher on dovish Fed
Indian Rupee (INR) is likely open higher on Thursday, tracking the overnight gains in the major currencies following the Federal Reserve's rate decision.
The US central bank kept rates unchanged at 1.5%-1.75% and signaled it would stand pat in 2020. Even so, markets offered US dollars, possibly due to comments by President Powell that rates would be hiked only if there a persistent rise in inflation.
USD/INR logs in the four-day losing streak while trading around 70.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair initially benefited from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious tone concerning the 2020 rate cuts but fears of trade war keep the downside limited.
Despite announcing no change to its current monetary policy, the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments provided broad weakness to the US dollar (USD). Also challenging the Fed’s hawkish sentiment could the dot-plot that mentions no rate hikes in 2020.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.701
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|70.7069
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.5153
|Daily SMA50
|71.2613
|Daily SMA100
|71.1568
|Daily SMA200
|70.2505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.025
|Previous Daily Low
|70.328
|Previous Weekly High
|71.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1775
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.5943
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.7587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.9896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.6513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.0453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.7423
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day
GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.
EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high
EUR/USD logs in the fourth consecutive daily gain following the Fed’s accommodative stance. Second-tier German, EU data will offer intermediate moves ahead of the ECB. Trade/political headlines will also be on market players’ radar.
Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady. In the first status-quo decision since May the FOMC voted to keep the fed funds target range at 1.5%-1.75% after reducing it 0.25% at each of the previous three meetings.
Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally
Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel. The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes.
USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update
USD/JPY holds steady around 108.55 in the Asian trades, as all eyes remain on the US tariffs update for fresh trading impetus. Markets responded to the Fed's dovish stunt overnight by selling US dollar across the board.