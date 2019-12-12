FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR registers four-day losing streak with eyes on tariff headlines

ANALYSIS |

USD/INR: Rupee may gap higher on dovish Fed

Indian Rupee (INR) is likely open higher on Thursday, tracking the overnight gains in the major currencies following the Federal Reserve's rate decision. 

The US central bank kept rates unchanged at 1.5%-1.75% and signaled it would stand pat in 2020. Even so, markets offered US dollars, possibly due to comments by President Powell that rates would be hiked only if there a persistent rise in inflation. 

Read more ...

USD/INR registers four-day losing streak with eyes on tariff headlines

USD/INR logs in the four-day losing streak while trading around 70.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair initially benefited from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious tone concerning the 2020 rate cuts but fears of trade war keep the downside limited.

Despite announcing no change to its current monetary policy, the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments provided broad weakness to the US dollar (USD). Also challenging the Fed’s hawkish sentiment could the dot-plot that mentions no rate hikes in 2020.

Read more ...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.701
Today Daily Change -0.0059
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 70.7069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5153
Daily SMA50 71.2613
Daily SMA100 71.1568
Daily SMA200 70.2505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.025
Previous Daily Low 70.328
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.5943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.7587
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.3483
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.9896
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.6513
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0453
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3836
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7423

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high

EUR/USD: Bulls look to ECB for further upside beyond five-week high

EUR/USD logs in the fourth consecutive daily gain following the Fed’s accommodative stance. Second-tier German, EU data will offer intermediate moves ahead of the ECB. Trade/political headlines will also be on market players’ radar.

EUR/USD News

Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future

Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady. In the first status-quo decision since May the FOMC voted to keep the fed funds target range at 1.5%-1.75% after reducing it 0.25% at each of the previous three meetings.

Read more

Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally

Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally

Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel. The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes. 

Gold News

USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update

USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update

USD/JPY holds steady around 108.55 in the Asian trades, as all eyes remain on the US tariffs update for fresh trading impetus. Markets responded to the Fed's dovish stunt overnight by selling US dollar across the board.

USD/JPY News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures