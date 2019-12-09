Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR refreshes four-week low to 71.10 as Indian traders enter the key week

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Inverted hammer on 50-day MA support

USD/INR may witness a bounce on Monday, having created an inverted hammer at the 50-day moving average support on Friday.

The US economy added 266,000 jobs in November, beating the median estimate of 156,000 additions by a big margin and the jobless rate edged down to a 50-year low, the Nonfarm Payrolls report showed on Friday.

Read more ...

USD/INR refreshes four-week low to 71.10 as Indian traders enter the key week

USD/INR declines to 71.10 ahead of the European session on Monday. The quote recently dropped heavily as traders booked profits from the US dollar’s (USD) surge on Friday. Also affecting the trading sentiment is the presence of key events during the week.

The USD registered a broad run-up on Friday after the headline employment and consumer sentiment data from the United States (US) surprised markets. The greenback’s rise could also be attributed to Xinhua’s news that China is likely to waive tariffs for the US soybeans, pork.

Read more ...