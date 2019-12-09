FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR refreshes four-week low to 71.10 as Indian traders enter the key week

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Inverted hammer on 50-day MA support

USD/INR may witness a bounce on Monday, having created an inverted hammer at the 50-day moving average support on Friday. 

The US economy added 266,000 jobs in November, beating the median estimate of 156,000 additions by a big margin and the jobless rate edged down to a 50-year low, the Nonfarm Payrolls report showed on Friday. 

USD/INR refreshes four-week low to 71.10 as Indian traders enter the key week

USD/INR declines to 71.10 ahead of the European session on Monday. The quote recently dropped heavily as traders booked profits from the US dollar’s (USD) surge on Friday. Also affecting the trading sentiment is the presence of key events during the week.

The USD registered a broad run-up on Friday after the headline employment and consumer sentiment data from the United States (US) surprised markets. The greenback’s rise could also be attributed to Xinhua’s news that China is likely to waive tariffs for the US soybeans, pork.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.1373
Today Daily Change -0.1627
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 71.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6696
Daily SMA50 71.2702
Daily SMA100 71.1021
Daily SMA200 70.2454
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.4403
Previous Daily Low 71.1925
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3456
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2871
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1816
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0632
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9338
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4293
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5587
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.6771

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

