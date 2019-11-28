Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR rebounds from three-week lows, 71.50 tested

USD/INR bounces off 13-day low amid fresh risk aversion wave
Given the increasing odds of a trade war between the United States (US) and China, Asian traders adhere to risk aversion. In doing so, the USD/INR pair takes a U-turn from multi-day low to 71.37 as Indian markets open for Thursday’s trading.
US President Donald Trump finally signed the Hong Kong bill after a few days of it being through the US Congress. Even if the Republican leader’s move gets broad appreciation at home, diplomats from China and Hong Kong harshly criticize the US interference in their personal issues.
USD/INR rebounds from three-week lows, 71.50 tested
The Indian rupee fell for the first time in four days vs. the US dollar this Thursday, sparking a solid bounce in USD/INR back above the 71.50 level. At the press time, the spot tests offers near the last, up 0.34% on the day.
Despite fresh US-China trade jitters over the Hong Kong Democracy Act and the subsequent broad US dollar weakness, the USD/INR trades with size-able gains, mainly driven by the reduced demand for the Indian currency in the domestic market, as importers are seeking the buck for their month-end dollar payments.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.5835
|Today Daily Change
|0.3455
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|71.238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4665
|Daily SMA50
|71.195
|Daily SMA100
|70.9003
|Daily SMA200
|70.2269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.59
|Previous Daily Low
|71.2255
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.1124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.8414
