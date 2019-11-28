Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR rebounds from three-week lows, 71.50 tested

USD/INR bounces off 13-day low amid fresh risk aversion wave

Given the increasing odds of a trade war between the United States (US) and China, Asian traders adhere to risk aversion. In doing so, the USD/INR pair takes a U-turn from multi-day low to 71.37 as Indian markets open for Thursday’s trading.

US President Donald Trump finally signed the Hong Kong bill after a few days of it being through the US Congress. Even if the Republican leader’s move gets broad appreciation at home, diplomats from China and Hong Kong harshly criticize the US interference in their personal issues.

The Indian rupee fell for the first time in four days vs. the US dollar this Thursday, sparking a solid bounce in USD/INR back above the 71.50 level. At the press time, the spot tests offers near the last, up 0.34% on the day.

Despite fresh US-China trade jitters over the Hong Kong Democracy Act and the subsequent broad US dollar weakness, the USD/INR trades with size-able gains, mainly driven by the reduced demand for the Indian currency in the domestic market, as importers are seeking the buck for their month-end dollar payments.

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.5835 Today Daily Change 0.3455 Today Daily Change % 0.48 Today daily open 71.238 Trends Daily SMA20 71.4665 Daily SMA50 71.195 Daily SMA100 70.9003 Daily SMA200 70.2269 Levels Previous Daily High 71.59 Previous Daily Low 71.2255 Previous Weekly High 72.18 Previous Weekly Low 71.5715 Previous Monthly High 71.79 Previous Monthly Low 70.6425 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3647 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4508 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1124 Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9867 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7479 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4769 Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7157 Daily Pivot Point R3 71.8414

