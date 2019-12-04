FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR fails to break above the 71.90 resistance

USD/INR technical analysis: Greenback failed breakout above 71.90 against Indian rupee

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market formed a bull flag in November and now the price is consolidating above the 71.20 swing low.

USD/INR four-hour chart

The break above the 71.90 resistance failed as the bears rejected the price quite strongly. The market seems to trapped in the 7120-71.90 range in the medium term.

USD/INR bears attack a confluence support level ahead of dovish RBI

USD/INR is currently trading -0.42% having travelled from a high of 71.7002 to a low of 71.3540 on renewed hops of a Sino/US trade deal, a softer US dollar and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India meeting.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.5275
Today Daily Change 0.0330
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 71.4945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6604
Daily SMA50 71.2521
Daily SMA100 71.0523
Daily SMA200 70.2419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.98
Previous Daily Low 71.4615
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.6596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7819
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3107
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1268
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7922
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8292
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1638
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3477

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

