Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR fails to break above the 71.90 resistance

USD/INR technical analysis: Greenback failed breakout above 71.90 against Indian rupee

USD/INR daily chart

USD/INR is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The market formed a bull flag in November and now the price is consolidating above the 71.20 swing low.

USD/INR four-hour chart

The break above the 71.90 resistance failed as the bears rejected the price quite strongly. The market seems to trapped in the 7120-71.90 range in the medium term.

USD/INR bears attack a confluence support level ahead of dovish RBI

USD/INR is currently trading -0.42% having travelled from a high of 71.7002 to a low of 71.3540 on renewed hops of a Sino/US trade deal, a softer US dollar and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India meeting.

