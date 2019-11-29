FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR cheers less phase-one negatives of Hong Kong Act, eyes on India GDP

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Trapped in a bearish channel, focus on India's GDP

USD/INR on Thursday jumped 0.35% to 71.2490, snapping the three-day losing streak. The pair, however, is still trapped in a bearish channel, as seen in the 4-hour chart below.

A breakout, if confirmed, would imply an end of the pullback from the recent high of 72.24 and a resumption of the rally from the Nov. 4 low of 70.5490. That could pave the way for a retest of resistance at 71.865 and possibly 72.24.  Read more ...

USD/INR cheers less phase-one negatives of Hong Kong Act, eyes on India GDP

USD/INR takes the bids to 71.72 during the pre-European session trading on Friday. The quote seems to benefit from the lack of a negative response to the United States (US) President’s passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights Democracy Act.

China’s initial reaction to US President Donald Trump’s passage of the act was very harsh and signaled to ban the writers of the bill. Though, diplomats from both the countries, namely the US and China, stay confident over signing a partial, phase-one, trade deal in the coming weeks, as per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Read more ...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.7055
Today Daily Change 0.1615
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 71.544
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4898
Daily SMA50 71.1981
Daily SMA100 70.9311
Daily SMA200 70.2286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.7725
Previous Daily Low 71.229
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4366
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2578
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9717
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7143
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8013
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.0587
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3448

 


 

