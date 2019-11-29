Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR cheers less phase-one negatives of Hong Kong Act, eyes on India GDP

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Trapped in a bearish channel, focus on India's GDP
USD/INR on Thursday jumped 0.35% to 71.2490, snapping the three-day losing streak. The pair, however, is still trapped in a bearish channel, as seen in the 4-hour chart below.
A breakout, if confirmed, would imply an end of the pullback from the recent high of 72.24 and a resumption of the rally from the Nov. 4 low of 70.5490. That could pave the way for a retest of resistance at 71.865 and possibly 72.24. Read more ...
USD/INR cheers less phase-one negatives of Hong Kong Act, eyes on India GDP
USD/INR takes the bids to 71.72 during the pre-European session trading on Friday. The quote seems to benefit from the lack of a negative response to the United States (US) President’s passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights Democracy Act.
China’s initial reaction to US President Donald Trump’s passage of the act was very harsh and signaled to ban the writers of the bill. Though, diplomats from both the countries, namely the US and China, stay confident over signing a partial, phase-one, trade deal in the coming weeks, as per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Read more ...
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.7055
|Today Daily Change
|0.1615
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|71.544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4898
|Daily SMA50
|71.1981
|Daily SMA100
|70.9311
|Daily SMA200
|70.2286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.7725
|Previous Daily Low
|71.229
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.5649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.2578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.8013
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.0587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.3448
