Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR cheers less phase-one negatives of Hong Kong Act, eyes on India GDP

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Trapped in a bearish channel, focus on India's GDP

USD/INR on Thursday jumped 0.35% to 71.2490, snapping the three-day losing streak. The pair, however, is still trapped in a bearish channel, as seen in the 4-hour chart below.

A breakout, if confirmed, would imply an end of the pullback from the recent high of 72.24 and a resumption of the rally from the Nov. 4 low of 70.5490. That could pave the way for a retest of resistance at 71.865 and possibly 72.24. Read more ...

USD/INR cheers less phase-one negatives of Hong Kong Act, eyes on India GDP

USD/INR takes the bids to 71.72 during the pre-European session trading on Friday. The quote seems to benefit from the lack of a negative response to the United States (US) President’s passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights Democracy Act.

China’s initial reaction to US President Donald Trump’s passage of the act was very harsh and signaled to ban the writers of the bill. Though, diplomats from both the countries, namely the US and China, stay confident over signing a partial, phase-one, trade deal in the coming weeks, as per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Read more ...

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.7055 Today Daily Change 0.1615 Today Daily Change % 0.23 Today daily open 71.544 Trends Daily SMA20 71.4898 Daily SMA50 71.1981 Daily SMA100 70.9311 Daily SMA200 70.2286 Levels Previous Daily High 71.7725 Previous Daily Low 71.229 Previous Weekly High 72.18 Previous Weekly Low 71.5715 Previous Monthly High 71.79 Previous Monthly Low 70.6425 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5649 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4366 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2578 Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9717 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7143 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8013 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.0587 Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3448



