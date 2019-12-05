FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: India open offers pullback amid trade jitters, RBI in focus

USD/INR logs biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1 ahead of the RBI rate decision

USD/INR pair fell 0.44% on Wednesday, confirming the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1. The Indian unit found takers despite dovish expectations for more easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in July-September 2019, the official data released last Friday showed. 

USD/INR: India open offers pullback amid trade jitters, RBI in focus

USD/INR trades around 71.52 as Indian markets open for Thursday’s trading. That said, the quote registered the heaviest drop since November 01 on Wednesday amid trade pessimism while comments from the US President Donald Trump recently triggered a pullback.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump tried pleasing phase-one deal watchers the other day. However, Chinese diplomats poured cold water on the sentiment off-late.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.5112
Today Daily Change 0.0167
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 71.4945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6604
Daily SMA50 71.2521
Daily SMA100 71.0523
Daily SMA200 70.2419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.98
Previous Daily Low 71.4615
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.6596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7819
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3107
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1268
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7922
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8292
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1638
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3477

 


 

