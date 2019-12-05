Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: India open offers pullback amid trade jitters, RBI in focus

USD/INR logs biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1 ahead of the RBI rate decision

USD/INR pair fell 0.44% on Wednesday, confirming the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1. The Indian unit found takers despite dovish expectations for more easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in July-September 2019, the official data released last Friday showed.

USD/INR: India open offers pullback amid trade jitters, RBI in focus

USD/INR trades around 71.52 as Indian markets open for Thursday’s trading. That said, the quote registered the heaviest drop since November 01 on Wednesday amid trade pessimism while comments from the US President Donald Trump recently triggered a pullback.

The United States (US) President Donald Trump tried pleasing phase-one deal watchers the other day. However, Chinese diplomats poured cold water on the sentiment off-late.

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.5112 Today Daily Change 0.0167 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 71.4945 Trends Daily SMA20 71.6604 Daily SMA50 71.2521 Daily SMA100 71.0523 Daily SMA200 70.2419 Levels Previous Daily High 71.98 Previous Daily Low 71.4615 Previous Weekly High 71.8815 Previous Weekly Low 71.2255 Previous Monthly High 72.37 Previous Monthly Low 70.4975 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.6596 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7819 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3107 Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1268 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7922 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8292 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1638 Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3477



