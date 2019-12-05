Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: India open offers pullback amid trade jitters, RBI in focus

USD/INR logs biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1 ahead of the RBI rate decision
USD/INR pair fell 0.44% on Wednesday, confirming the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 1. The Indian unit found takers despite dovish expectations for more easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth hit an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in July-September 2019, the official data released last Friday showed.
USD/INR: India open offers pullback amid trade jitters, RBI in focus
USD/INR trades around 71.52 as Indian markets open for Thursday’s trading. That said, the quote registered the heaviest drop since November 01 on Wednesday amid trade pessimism while comments from the US President Donald Trump recently triggered a pullback.
The United States (US) President Donald Trump tried pleasing phase-one deal watchers the other day. However, Chinese diplomats poured cold water on the sentiment off-late.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.5112
|Today Daily Change
|0.0167
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|71.4945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6604
|Daily SMA50
|71.2521
|Daily SMA100
|71.0523
|Daily SMA200
|70.2419
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.98
|Previous Daily Low
|71.4615
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.6596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.3107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.1268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.8292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.1638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.3477
