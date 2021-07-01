The Indian rupee made a flat opening at 74.38 levels and traded in the range of 74.34-74.63 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.56 levels. The rupee fell sharply against the dollar today after the greenback rose on caution ahead of the crucial US non-farm payrolls data for June on Friday. The US dollar index rose to three-month highs ahead of the US jobs report which weighed on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee.
The safe-haven greenback also rose as the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand affected prospects of the reopening of the global economy. Premium on the one-year dollar/rupee forwards contract edged higher as major state-owned banks purchased dollars for forward delivery, likely on behalf of importers. On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, month-end dollar/rupee contract was at 4.44% versus 4.42% on Wednesday.
India's factory activity contracted for the first time in almost a year in June as restrictions to contain the virus triggered declines in demand and output. The Nikkei Manufacturing PMI declined to an 11-month low of 48.1 in June from May's 50.8. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.39 levels. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.0392% levels. Oil prices rose, supported by the prospect of strengthening demand, lower U.S. inventories. Also, the participants are waiting for the OPEC meeting, analysts expect an increase of around 500,000 barrels per day in August.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 as the dollar pares gains
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. The focus is on the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.