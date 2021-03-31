The US Dollar continued to firm up across the board as US yields inched higher. There seems to be a clear divergence in recovery expectations between the US and the rest of the DM economies at this point. This divergence is beginning to manifest itself as data divergence and is eventually likely to translate into policy divergence.

The infrastructure bill which is in the pipeline, the contours of which are likely to be outlined by President Biden today in a speech today is also fuelling growth and inflation expectations. We could see a phase of correlation where we have stronger equities, a steeper US yield curve, and a stronger US Dollar, especially against low-yielding currencies.

USD/INR saw a sharp up move yesterday. It did not seem like a risk-off move. A confluence of factors contributed to Rupee's weakness. The nationalized banks were persistently on the bid, likely on behalf of the RBI. Correcting recent Rupee overvaluation,.especially against the Yuan, and securing a higher USD/INR rate as on financial year-end could possibly have been the twin motives of the central bank. A fall in forward points on account of Last Day March over First Day April rolling off was also a factor. Many buyers who were waiting on the sidelines due to exorbitant carry returned to hedge. The up move further triggered the unwinding of short USD/INR carry positions.

We believe the up move may not be sustainable if it is not accompanied by a bout of risk aversion. In that case, we may see the Rupee return to its 72.30-73.30 range. However, if the outlook for EM assets deteriorates, which could happen if US data consistently beats expectations, then a follow-up could possibly occur. A weekly close above 73.35 would lend conviction to our view of Rupee's weakness. For the day we expect the nationalized banks to continue to remain on bid to secure a higher close on financial year-end.

China March Manufacturing and Services PMI beat estimates. Asian equities are however trading in the red after a weak session on Wall Street overnight.

The focus will be on the US March ADP data today, Jobless claims and ISM Services tomorrow, and the NFP on Friday.

Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.90 to 74.30. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.00. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.

