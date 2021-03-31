The US Dollar continued to firm up across the board as US yields inched higher. There seems to be a clear divergence in recovery expectations between the US and the rest of the DM economies at this point. This divergence is beginning to manifest itself as data divergence and is eventually likely to translate into policy divergence.
The infrastructure bill which is in the pipeline, the contours of which are likely to be outlined by President Biden today in a speech today is also fuelling growth and inflation expectations. We could see a phase of correlation where we have stronger equities, a steeper US yield curve, and a stronger US Dollar, especially against low-yielding currencies.
USD/INR saw a sharp up move yesterday. It did not seem like a risk-off move. A confluence of factors contributed to Rupee's weakness. The nationalized banks were persistently on the bid, likely on behalf of the RBI. Correcting recent Rupee overvaluation,.especially against the Yuan, and securing a higher USD/INR rate as on financial year-end could possibly have been the twin motives of the central bank. A fall in forward points on account of Last Day March over First Day April rolling off was also a factor. Many buyers who were waiting on the sidelines due to exorbitant carry returned to hedge. The up move further triggered the unwinding of short USD/INR carry positions.
We believe the up move may not be sustainable if it is not accompanied by a bout of risk aversion. In that case, we may see the Rupee return to its 72.30-73.30 range. However, if the outlook for EM assets deteriorates, which could happen if US data consistently beats expectations, then a follow-up could possibly occur. A weekly close above 73.35 would lend conviction to our view of Rupee's weakness. For the day we expect the nationalized banks to continue to remain on bid to secure a higher close on financial year-end.
China March Manufacturing and Services PMI beat estimates. Asian equities are however trading in the red after a weak session on Wall Street overnight.
The focus will be on the US March ADP data today, Jobless claims and ISM Services tomorrow, and the NFP on Friday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.90 to 74.30. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.00. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tackles 1.1700 as dollar rises with yields ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD eyes a break below 1.17 as the dollar advances with Treasury yields ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Vaccine woes and surging covid cases in Europe continue to pressure the euro. EZ CPI and US ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
Dogecoin awaits 36% breakout from consolidation
The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways inside a technical formation with no inherent bias. A move out of this setup could result in a highly volatile action. The Dogecoin price has formed lower highs and higher lows formed since February 18.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.