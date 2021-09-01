Global developments
US real rates have hardened overnight with a 2y real rate at -2.31% (up almost 10bps from yesterday). The Dollar has strengthened overnight, especially against low yielders. Manufacturing PMIs across Asia (Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines) have been disappointing this morning which has dented sentiment a bit in the Asia session. US August ISM manufacturing ADP private payroll data due today.
Domestic developments
Q1 Real GDP growth came in at 20.1% yoy and GVA growth at 18.8%, in line with expectations. Agriculture continued to do well. Manufacturing and Construction saw a heartening recovery. Considerable slack still remains in the Contact intensive services sector. On the expenditure side, private consumption did rebound but still remains below the pre-pandemic levels. The fiscal deficit data too was encouraging with April-July Fiscal deficit at only Rs 3.2 lakh crs i.e. 21.3% of budgeted estimates compared to 103.1% last year. It is better even when compared with a similar period in FY20 i.e. pre-pandemic year. Sequential growth in output of eight core industries was also encouraging (5.4% MoM, 9.4% you).
Equities
US equities ended a tad soft. Asian equities are trading with a negative bias. The Nifty crossed the 17000 mark yesterday on renewed FPI buying. Broader indices though underperformed the Nifty considerably yesterday.
Bonds
Bond yields continued to soften yesterday with the yield on the benchmark 10y ending at 6.21%. 10y SDL cutoffs were also 3-4bps lower than the last auction. Bonds may react positively to the fiscal deficit data that came out yesterday. However, higher US yields may limit gains. 3y and 5y OIS ended flat at 4.69% and 5.16% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee appreciated for the fourth straight session as nationalized banks continue to remain conspicuously absent from bid. We will have to wait and see if they return, given that the month-end flows are now behind us. The Rupee has been the best performing Asian currency over the last 5 sessions. The 36 countries REER has risen above 121, the highest level since Jan'18. The Rupee is therefore considerably overvalued if we go by this measure. CNH/INR too has fallen further to 11.31. 1y forward yield ended at 4.29% and 3m Atmf vols a tad higher at 4.77%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.10. Importers are advised to cover at current spot levels. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
