The Indian rupee made a flat opening at 74.24 levels and traded in the range of 74.23-74.44 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed the day at 74.33 levels. The rupee fell against the US dollar as investors turned to the safety of the greenback after rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus disease across Asia, Australia and Britain ate into appetite for emerging-market assets. The Indian unit had fallen to as much as 74.44 a dollar as foreign banks purchased the greenback, likely for overseas outflows, which also weighed on the Indian unit.
Market participants largely stayed away from placing fresh bets on either side of the rupee as there was caution ahead of the release of the monthly US non-farm payrolls for June on Friday. The data could lend additional cues for economic recovery and the direction of the Fed's monetary policy. Back home, trade volumes were lackluster due to the absence of significant cues in the market. The UK economy is estimated to have shrunk by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2021.
Eurozone inflation eased this month, leveling off for the summer months before an expected move well above the ECB's target towards the autumn on higher commodity prices. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro slipped to 1.9% in June from 2.0% in May, in line with forecasts and right on the ECB's target of "below but close to 2%". The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.34 levels while the 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed the day at 6.0506% levels.
