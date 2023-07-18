In India, economic growth is holding up thanks in particular to slowing inflation and early signs of an improvement in the labour market. Public finances, which consolidated slightly during the fiscal year 2022/2023, remain much more fragile than five years ago. The government is favouring growth over fiscal consolidation. Capital expenditure continues to increase, even though room for manoeuvre is shrinking due to the high and rising interest payments on government debt. The sharp rise in public investment has improved the quality of infrastructure, which should attract a little more foreign investment. Despite its non-involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, but primarily concerned with its own interests, India is seeking to move closer to the United States and Europe in order to counterbalance China, while maintaining its relations with Russia, its main energy and arms supplier.
Activity slowing but resilient
India once again held up well to the global economic slowdown. Over fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 as a whole, which ended on 31 March, economic growth reached 7.2%. In Q4 of the fiscal year (January-March 2023), it slowed to 6% y/y, which was much faster than expected. The outlook for FY2023/2024 is less favourable. According to the central bank (Reserve Bank of India, RBI), real GDP growth is expected to stand at 6.5%. These forecasts seem optimistic because the risks to growth are significant.
Over the first two months of the current fiscal year, economic activity continued to slow, both for companies and rural households. Industrial production slowed to 3.9% in April y/y compared to 5.4% in Q1 2023, and electricity demand has contracted over the last three months. Although domestic demand (60% of GDP) remains solid, it is weakening, as evidenced by the drop in tractor purchases by rural households and the slowdown in loans to households. Besides, although vehicle sales increased significantly in May, this can mainly be explained by the expected end of subsidies on 1st June; sales should then fall in the very short term.
However, it is worth mentioning two favourable developments, although they are yet to be confirmed: first, the slowdown in inflationary pressure and second, the rise in the employment rate.
In May 2023, the rise in prices stood at 4.3% y/y, close to the RBI’s target of 2% +/- 2 percentage points (pp). At the same time, core inflation (excluding energy and food) was moderate at 5% y/y (a level not seen since mid-2020), leading the RBI to leave its key policy rates unchanged at 6.5% in June, a new status quo for the Monetary Policy Committee. The RBI is expected to reduce rates by Q1 2024 at the latest. However, inflationary risks remain high, particularly due to the El Niño meteorological phenomenon. At the end of June, total rainfall was 19% less than normal seasonal rainfall. It is estimated that a potential drought may have an impact of 25 to 30 basis points on economic growth (downwards) and on inflation (upwards).
The labour market is showing some signs of improvement. Up slightly since June 2022, the employment rate rose significantly in May (+2 pp to 38.6%), returning to levels prevailing before the Covid-19 pandemic. Admittedly, the unemployment rate remains high (7.7% in May), but this reflects the return of workers who had been forced to leave their jobs following the Covid-19 crisis. In the absence of any clear resumption of employment, the rise in the employment rate shows at least an uptick in confidence among the working-age population.
