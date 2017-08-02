Dollar Index weakness down to 99.20

$ INDEX

I had to put this chart up on here...The weekly chart...I have been hearing now over and over again that Fibonacci is outdated...out used...and doesn't work....I have hundred of examples of how they DO work....I have been doing this now 35 years...A lot longer than some of those who disbelieve fibs have been born....I have one thing to say...Disbelieve if you want...but ignore them at your peril !!! L

Look how the $ Index kissed the 38.2...and bounced..It isn't the fib levels that are wrong ...it is inexperienced people putting them in the wrong place...You put them in the wrong place and of course they are not going to work...Its obvious....However...use them correctly and by God do they give you exact turning points in markets...They are tired true and tested... I have used them all my trading life...and unlike lots of people I'm still here ...some wish I wasn't lol...but I am here none the less....So now what...well the $ Index didn't close above the 23.6 daily fib level of 10024 but we are up there again and if we can make a stand and stay above this resistance then we can trade higher...Remember the Index is the vast majority made up of the Euro..so other currencies may well not follow this as avidly as the Euro...So if we stay above here, where can we go.....we have a little band of resistance up at 10070/10098 and I think profit takers may well be looking to cover to here...Also sellers may want to keep it below 101 for a while...Daily stochastics are pointing higher and the weekly ones are on the verge of turning bullish after diverging and pushing lower after failure at 104...So I personally wouldn't write off the greenback yet....It has blips....for sure it does....but it blipped only to the 38." fib weekly level....and bounced...So Id say that it quite a positive thing and I would seriously regard $ Index weakness down to 99.20 as a really good viable area to buy.