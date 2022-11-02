The uncertainty leading up to today’s FOMC meeting has gripped markets that are desperate to be vindicated about the Fed pivot narrative.
Confirmation that the aggressive front-loading of the Fed’s ongoing rate hike cycle are now out of the way could offer a further major boost to risk assets which have recently rebounded from the lows of the year but have struggled to stage a sustained recovery. The mere suggestion that the Fed is open to a downshift in rate rises at upcoming meetings may be enough to herald some more relief for equities, which have endured a bruising year so far.
However, risk appetite will wane once more should the Fed quash such misguided expectations over a dovish pivot, persisting instead with its hawkish stance in the battle against inflation.
