Politics

The European Commission has adopted European standards for sustainability reporting. The standards follow the European Corporate Social Responsibility Directive. They include key ESG information and 10 thematic areas including climate change, pollution and own workforce. Currently, large banks, insurance companies and publicly traded companies with more than 500 employees are already required to issue non-financial reports.

The Digital Services Act is starting to operate in the EU, and Internet giants will have to guard users' privacy. The 19 leading online platforms operating in the EU (including Google, Amazon and Alibaba) had to adapt their procedures to the new EU Digital Services Act (DSA) by 25 August. This puts greater emphasis on protecting user privacy and more effectively combatting illegal content and disinformation. There are heavy penalties for not following the rules.

Economy

In the second quarter of 2023, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.3% in the euro area and was stable in the EU. In the first quarter of 2023, GDP had remained stable in the euro area and had increased by 0.2% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU in the second quarter of 2023.

EU annual inflation was 6.1% in July 2023, down from 6.4% in June. A year earlier, the rate was 9.8%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Belgium (1.7%) and Luxembourg (2.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (17.5%), Slovakia and Poland (both 10.3%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in nineteen Member States, remained stable in one and rose in seven.

In June 2023 compared with May 2023, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 0.6% in the EU. In May 2023, production in construction rose by 0.3% in the EU. In June 2023 compared with June 2022, production in construction remained unchanged.

In the second quarter of 2023, after six quarters of registering a deficit, the EU trade balance was back to a surplus level due to declining energy prices. Recent trade data shows that in the second ECONOMY quarter of 2023, exports fell by 2.0% and imports by 3.5%, leading to a small trade surplus of €1 billion. This shows a clear improvement from the €155 billion deficit registered in the third quarter of 2022, the highest deficit level since 2019.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.9% in June 2023, also stable compared with May 2023 and down from 6.1% in June 2022.

Sectors

Taiwanese chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing plans to build its first European factory in Germany. Together with the companies Bosch, Infineon and NXP, it plans to invest more than 10 billion euros in the Dresden plant, roughly half of which will be contributed by the German state. The company plans to start production by the end of 2027.

In the first quarter of 2023, EU economy greenhouse gas emissions totalled 941 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents, a 2.9% decrease compared with the same quarter of 2022 (969 million tonnes of CO2-eq). This decrease took place simultaneously with a 1.2% increase in the EU’s GDP in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the same quarter of 2022.

In the second quarter of 2023, the number of bankruptcy declarations of EU businesses increased for the sixth quarter in a row. Compared with the previous quarter, the number of bankruptcies was up by 8.4% and thus reached the highest level since the start of the data collection in 2015.

When it comes to registrations of new businesses, compared with the previous quarter, following an increase of 2% in the first quarter of the year, these decreased slightly by 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023. Generally, since 2023, the number of business registrations has been higher than during the 2015-2022 period.

Poland is planning to build a wind turbine complex near the northernmost part of the Polish Baltic coast, in the vicinity of the town of Leba. The turbines will be deployed in the sea at a distance of 25 to 50 km from the coast. The farm is to have an installed capacity of 2.5 GW and will be fully operational by 2030.

Norway's Equinor has launched the world's largest floating wind farm. The plant will supply 5 oil and gas platforms in the North Sea with electricity to reduce their CO2 emissions. Floating offshore wind turbines are not firmly anchored to the seabed. Instead, they are mounted on floating concrete structures with a common anchoring system.

The European Commission has selected 159 projects for funding under Erasmus+ Capacity Building for Higher Education, which supports to the modernisation and quality of higher education in non-EU countries worldwide. The total budget for 2023 is 115.3 million euros.

