Politics

Right-wing parties dominated the elections in Italy. The right-wing bloc won early parliamentary elections in Italy with roughly 44 percent of the vote. Giorgia Meloni from the Brothers of Italy party will become the prime minister.

The ECB raised interest rates again. The base rate rose by a record 0.75 percentage points to 1.25 percent in September. According to ECB chief Christine Lagarde, the ECB may need to raise its interest rates to a level constraining economic growth in order to weaken demand and bring unacceptably high inflation under control.

The British monarchy officially has a new monarch after the Accession Council proclaimed Charles III king. This happened during a solemn ceremony at London's St. James's Palace, where the king, in the presence of hundreds of representatives of elected institutions, swore to preserve the Church of Scotland. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held on 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss's cabinet has unveiled the biggest tax cuts in half a century to kickstart the economy and prevent it from falling into recession. Among other things, the government proposed cutting the 45% rate for the highest earners. Corporate tax, health insurance levies and real estate sales tax will also be reduced. Financial markets reacted to these moves with panic. The pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. Some proposed measures may still change.

Economy

In the second quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.7% in the EU compared with the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, GDP had grown by 0.8% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 4.2% in the EU in the second quarter of 2022.

EU annual inflation was 10.1% in August 2022, up from 9.8% in July. A year earlier, the rate was 3.2%. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (6.6%) and Malta (7.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (25.2%) and Latvia (21.4%). Compared with July, annual inflation fell in twelve Member States and rose in fifteen. In August, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+3.95 pp).

The EU unemployment rate was 6.0% in August 2022, stable compared with July 2022 and down from 6.8% in August 2021.

In the second quarter of 2022, the hourly labour costs rose by 4.4 % in the EU, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the EU, hourly labour costs grew by 4.2% in the (mainly) non-business economy and by 4.4% in the business economy: +2.9% in industry, +3.3% in construction and +5.3% in services.

In January to July 2022, extra-EU exports of goods rose to €1 449.7 bn (an increase of 17.2% compared with January-July 2021), and imports rose to €1 693.9 bn (an increase of 48.9% compared with January-July 2021). As a result, the EU recorded a deficit of €244.2 bn, compared with a surplus of €98.8 bn in January-July 2021. IntraEU trade rose to €2 407.8 bn in January-July 2022, +24.0% compared with January-July 2021.

Sectors

The European Commission has proposed the following interventions in the energy market with the aim of reducing energy costs: - The European Commission proposes capping revenues from the sale of electricity from non-gas sources at 180 euros per MWh. This is a ceiling for producers, i.e. the maximum possible price that a producer of electricity from renewable energy sources, nuclear or brown coal can collect. - Mining and refining firms should then pay a "solidarity contribution" (33% of excess profit). - Countries can then use this money to cover costs in the fight against expensive energy.

In 2021, total road freight transport in the EU increased by 7% in terms of tonne-kilometres compared with 2020. This shows a recovery from the transport situation in 2020.

Russia's share of gas imports to the EU is significantly decreasing. In the last two months, the share has changed to 10%. Last year, however, Russian gas accounted for roughly 45% of EU imports.

Germany will keep two nuclear power plants in operation until spring. Originally, it intended to only have them in reserve. This should avoid possible electricity shortages.

The Czech Republic and Poland are asking the European Commission for money for the construction of the Stork II gas pipeline. Both countries sent a request to the European Commission to include the envisaged construction of the gas pipeline on the list of European projects of common interest and to participate in the financing.

Global demand for imported goods from China has been falling for several months. This also lowers the price conditions for sea transport. For example, on the China-US route, there was a decrease of 2/3 compared to the same period in 2021. For the main China-Europe route, there was a drop of more than half. Container congestion is also slowly disappearing from ports.

