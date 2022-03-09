Global developments
The US has banned imports of oil from Russia. Europe however would be very circumspect about going ahead with a similar measure as it relies on Russia for 40% of its natural gas imports, 27% of crude oil imports, and 46% of coal imports. Russian deputy prime minister warned that sanctioning Russian energy would result in crude touching USD 300 per barrel. He also said Russia could retaliate by cutting off Natural gas supply to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. European Union leaders would be meeting in France on Thursday to finalize plans of reducing demand for Russian natural gas by 66%. Energy markets are on the edge. After cooling off somewhat yesterday from highs around USD 140 per barrel, Brent has again spiked to USD 130 per barrel. Inflation expectations are running amok with US 2y breakevens at 4.45% which is the highest since data goes back. Gold is seeing safe-haven bids on high inflation expectations. Equities were seeing a bit of respite in the form of short-covering but the rally was short-lived with S&P500 ending 0.7% lower.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equities erased intraday losses on short-covering and managed to end in the green. The Nifty ended with a gain of close to 1%, above the psychological 16000 mark. The Nifty was the only major Asian index that ended positive yesterday. Asian indices are trading mixed.
Bonds and rates
Bonds were steady as crude prices had retreated from highs around USD 140 per barrel and were steady through the session. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 1bp higher at 6.90%. 10y SDL cutoffs came in around 7.25%. 3y and 5y OIS ended about 3bps higher at 5.53% and 5.93% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee had strengthened to 76.71 on likely RBI intervention but offshore driven Dollar bids again caused it to weaken and end the session at 76.91. Elevated crude prices continue to weigh on sentiment in the Rupee. 3m ATMF vols spiked to 7% as traders are nervous that crude prices could remain elevated for longer given tensions between West and Russia on Ukraine. The 2y USD 5bn swap conducted by the RBI saw a very encouraging response from market participants. The cutoff for the same came in at 656p i.e. 4.28%.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation we suggest keeping stoploss of 76.00 levels till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips.
