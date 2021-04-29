In Big-Tech We Trust, Strong GDP, Steady Claims, Oil rallies on EU optimism, Gold drops on surging yields

US stocks are rising higher after stellar earnings reports from Big-Tech, a steady FOMC meeting, and no immediate impact from President Biden’s tax plan that will now go through several rounds of negotiations. Except for Amazon, who will report after the bell, the key earnings results are in and have mostly impressed. After the open, stocks pared gains as the rise in Treasury yields steepened. Markets are expecting a wave of amazing US data, with improving PMI readings and another near-1 million job growth employment report.

Apple

Apple’s results were too good. Apple shares rose after delivering double-digit growth in every category, boosting the buyback program, and increasing their dividend. Apple is another chip shortage victim and will see supply issues impact June results by $3-4 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic, a key upgrade cycle, and new iPhone 12 have sparked tremendous sales, but that trend will struggle to continue over the next couple of quarters. Apple continues to make progress in diversifying its revenue streams and the potential with their services businesses is exciting many analysts. Apple should see a steady wave of analysts upgrading their price targets.

Biden

Wall Street is starting to be more critical over President Biden’s infrastructure plan and American family plan. The next few months will see a wide range of changes to both plans. The corporate tax rate will likely settle at around 25%, which is the rate conservative Democratic Senator Manchin is comfortable with. Multinational companies will likely suffer the most as Biden will bring the tax impact to a worldwide basis. The debate will intensify now over Biden’s proposals, but you can already see that the market is pricing in that something will get finalized later this year.

US Data

A lot of the optimism has been priced in, so financial markets were unfazed with the robust growth in the first quarter and a drop with initial jobless claims. The economy grew at 6.4%, a miss of the 6.7% consensus estimate, and well above the 4.3% prior. The whisper numbers for first quarter growth were closer to 7%, but the slight GDP miss will only mean the second quarter will be that much stronger. The second quarter GDP reading will see forecasts in double digit territory and that should keep risk appetite healthy. The US economy is going to enjoy a few more months of tremendous data releases on vaccinations, stimulus checks, and pent-up consumer demand. The second half outlook is up in the air, but for now everyone wants to ride this last big wave of growth.

Jobless claims fell to 553,000 from an upwardly revised prior reading of 566,000. The dip in claims was a fresh pandemic low, while continuing claims edged higher to 3.66 million.

Pricing pressures were apparent due to the rise in oil prices, but still came in hotter-than expected. The advance first quarter GDP price index jumped 4.1%, higher than the 2.6% estimate and 2.0% prior.

US March pending home sales increased 1.9% on a monthly basis, but clearly shows the peak in sales has been put in place. The February drop of 10.6% was revised lower to -11.5%. Rising mortgage costs and the return to normal for big cities should mean the housing market will now cool.

Treasuries/FX

The bond market had to send Treasury yields higher now that inflation is here, the case for higher wages is strong, and on the lingering prospects of more stimulus. The economy is going to run hot these next couple of months and the bond market selloff will return and could make Treasury yields attempt to test the end of March highs. The inflation debate will last months, so the April surge with bond prices will take a break and we probably have seen the bottom with Treasury yields.

The dollar and 10-year Treasury yields rose on expectations US growth exceptionalism will hit peak levels over the next quarter.

Oil

Crude prices are rising on global reopening momentum, Moderna’s announcement to almost double vaccine capacity for the next year, and as Germany administered a record 1.1 million COVID vaccine doses. Despite concerns over the Indian variant, parts of Europe are also heading towards reopening and could be poised to have a somewhat normal summer. The crude demand outlook is getting a big boost from Europe and that should overcome some of the risks across India and many emerging markets.

WTI crude’s rally was getting close to the ceiling put in place in March and quickly pared gains after a surge in Treasury yields triggered a slight bid for the dollar. The outlook is still much higher for WTI crude, but a break of the $68 level will be difficult to come by until the COVID situation in India improves.

Gold/Copper

The commodity super cycle has yet to help excite gold bulls, but it has been good to copper. Copper prices breached the $10,000 level on infrastructure spending hopes, climate friendly initiatives, and optimism the global economic recovery will be strong and extend into next year.

Gold plunged after Treasury yields surged higher following robust earnings and improving economic data derailed the safe-haven trade and on rising bets that the Fed may be proven wrong about inflation being transitory. Gold has massive support at the $1,745 level and if that holds, a consolidation period will likely remain in place over the short-term. Gold will eventually climb higher, it just needs to see the bond market believe that the Fed will remain stubbornly accommodative throughout the next few months of robust economic data.