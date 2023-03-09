At the moment, it feels like we’re in a bit of a calm between event risks. The market has now taken in the reality of an ongoing hawkish Fed trajectory in the aftermath of this week’s Fed Chair Powell testimony, and is now looking ahead to Friday’s BOJ decision and US jobs report.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding mild gains at around 1.0550 in early Europe. The US Dollar is losing ground, despite a cautious risk tone and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Investors assess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations. The focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, struggling for further upside in the European morning. The Cable is gathering strength on the back of a fresh pullback in the US Dollar across the board. Fed-BoE policy contrast is likely to cap gains in the major.
Gold grinds within bear flag as US Dollar braces for NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains indecisive around $1,813 during the initial hours of Thursday’s European session as traders seek more clues to defend the corrective bounce off a one-week low.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.