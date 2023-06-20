Market movers today
It should be another quiet day with mainly US housing data and a couple of Fed speakers on the agenda.
US housing looks like it is recovering as evidenced by the rise in the NAHB housing index yesterday. Today we get building permits and housing starts for May.
Fed's Bullard and Williams will both be speaking. Bullard is among the most hawkish members while Williams is more neutral.
The 60 second overview
Markets: European equity markets were off to a cautious start to the week with most indices in negative territory. US markets were closed due to the Juneteenth holiday. This morning, Asian equity markets are broadly mixed on the back of more monetary policy easing from China. The People's Bank of China cut two more key lending rates for the first time in 10 months to support growth in the world's second largest economy. The Chinese central bank cut the one-year loan prime rate by 10bp from 3.65% to 3.55%, and trimmed the five-year loan prime rate by 10bp from 4.3% to 4.2%. Equity futures point to a red opening in Europe and in the US later.
Blinken visit to China provides progress in US-China relations: It seems the visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing went as well as one could have hoped for. A key sign is that Blinken met Xi Jinping at the end of the visit. It was not a guarantee before the trip as it is not always custom due to their difference in ranks. But the fact that it happened suggests some real progress was made towards stabilizing the relations between US and China in Blinken's meetings with China's foreign minister Qin Gang and China's top diplomat Wang Yi. Before the meeting between Xi and Blinken started, Xi stated that "the two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. This is very good". Rare positive words on US-China talks.
New Nordic outlook: This morning, we published our new Nordic Outlook - Too soon to celebrate, 20 June. The news has mostly been good in recent months when it comes to inflation, employment and the near-term growth outlook in most major economies. However, we have yet to see the full effect of the monetary and fiscal tightening that has already happened, and inflation is still not sufficiently under control. We expect prolonged slowdown and moderately higher unemployment, with the risk of a deeper recession still present. This is also true in the Nordic countries, even though the outcome so far has surprised positively in Denmark and Sweden.
Continuing hawkish signals from the ECB: Schnabel's speech yesterday was filled with hawkish signals. She seems to favour one too many hikes than one too few, and she particularly warned against the risk of underestimating underlying inflation given its recent history. Notably Schnabel's hawkish inflation assessment sent yields higher, as she particularly said that they should 'err on the side of doing too much rather than too little' with uncertain inflation outlook. Lane's more cautious assessment did not seem to impact markets. The peak policy rate rose to 3.97%. The July ECB meeting is basically perceived as a 'done deal' by market pricing, yet the battle for September will be key, where markets currently price 18bp.
Equities: Equities saw some pushback on Monday, in thin volumes as US was closed for holidays. Stoxx 600 was down about -1% alike most Nordic markets. It was not a clear cut risk-off session though. An odd mix of banks and tech did relatively well, while it was partly defensives (health care, staples) that sold off, but also real estate and materials. Medical technology stocks were battered, driven by profit warnings from both Getinge and Sartorius. Asian markets are mostly lower too, despite another round of Chinese stimulus measures today. US futures are a notch lower this morning.
FI: Markets sold off through the day with the 10y point up around 5bp in core countries. After a remarkable spread tightening between Italy and Germany of more than 30bp this month, yesterday saw a 4bp reversal. The spread still remains tight at just 160bp. With the low realised volatility, the credit component in rates markets have performed. US was closed yesterday.
FX: EUR/SEK continued its move higher yesterday, trading close to the 14-year high of 11.78 fuelled by risk-off sentiment, periods of low liquidity and mere momentum trading. GBP took a breather from the past months' gains as markets await the May inflation data out Wednesday and Bank of England monetary policy meeting Thursday. EUR/USD declined steady throughout the session, trading firmly below the 1.10 mark.
Credit: Credit markets were relatively calm on Monday despite a small leg lower in equities after soft markets in Asia. With the US market out for a public holiday, there were few signals from one of the key markets thus leading to relatively slow trading. Itrax main widened 0.9bp to close at 76.2bp, while Itrax Xover widened 5.5bp to close at 399.4bp. With the summer break nearing, primary markets were fairly active with both SSA's, Financials and HY corporates coming to the market. Among notable Nordic issuers in the market on Monday were European Energy tapping existing hybrid debt and SBAB which printed EUR500m in green SNP's.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed
Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash. Investors need to be careful while bidding at the current levels.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space. Further rate hikes in the likes of the UK, Norway and Switzerland can hold the strong dollar in check.