Continued weakness throughout the US and Europe comes despite improved US economic data. However, that US outperformance continues to show itself through US dollar strength.

Markets continue to suffer despite improved US economic data

Vaccination fears hold back UK reopening hopes

US jobless claims break below 700k, causing fresh four-month high for the dollar

Global markets have taken another step back despite a relatively encouraging set of data points out of this US this afternoon. Growing market scepticism has been reflected in falling Treasury yields, although the expected outperformance for growth stocks in such a scenario has done little to boost the Nasdaq. Banking stocks provide one are of strength in a sea of pessimism, with improved jobless claims and GDP data signalling a potential upward path for rates in the coming years. From a UK perspective, we are seeing continued fears over a sharp reduction in the number of vaccine imports coming from the EU. With almost 30% of the 70 million vaccine doses exported by the EU having gone to UK, a decision to limit that flow could severely hamper the UK reopening timeline. With the UK clearly well ahead of EU nations in the vaccination drive, there is a real risk that politicians such as Angela Merkel push for action as their popularity wanes.



US jobless claims have finally broken below the 700k threshold today, marking a distinct sign of progress after months of stagnation. A year on from the shocking 6.6 million reading in jobless claims released on 26 March, the US economy is clearly moving in the right direction despite expectations of bumps in the road. While many had expected a risk-off collapse in the dollar, 2021 has instead marked a turning point with economic outperformance expected to bring a tighter Fed outlook. Thus while the recent recovery in Treasury yields would ordinarily bring weakness for the dollar, we have instead seen the greenback hit a fresh four-month high today.