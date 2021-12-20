A string of central bank meetings in recent days saw policymakers overlook economic risks from the Omicron strain in favour of damping price pressures that they had brushed off as temporary in the past few months. That led traders to price in more interest-rate hikes, sending ripples through currencies, bonds and stocks.
For investors, it offers a playbook for what is to come next year. The dollar has been buoyed by the prospect of multiple Federal Reserve hikes in 2022, the pound recovered as the Bank of England unexpectedly raised rates, while knee-jerk gains in the euro and bond yields suggest traders are focusing on the European Central Bank’s view of upside risks to inflation.
In the background of higher rates and inflation, these are the following assets that used to outperform in the past:
-
Cyclical stocks.
-
Financial sectors.
-
Energy sectors.
-
Dollar versus some EM currencies, whose economy holds a large number of foreign debts.
To combat 39-year high inflation, the Federal Reserve announced on 15 December that it would pivot to a more aggressive schedule for tapering its bond-buying program. The central bank also anticipates three interest rate hikes next year.
Hence, we need to screen for stocks with earnings stability at a reasonable price as earnings stability will be a key determinant of stock performance over the coming months as the market grapples with a more hawkish Fed and execution risk due to higher inflation and continued supply/demand imbalances.
On the other hand, China’s central bank cut a benchmark lending rate on Monday for the first time since April 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The People’s Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate to 3.8%, down from 3.85%. The five-year loan prime rate remained unchanged from the prior month at 4.65%. The last time the central bank cut the one-year and five-year LPR was in April 2020, according to data from Wind Information.
The LPR affects lending rates for corporate and household loans. Last week, the central bank’s cut to the number of cash banks need to have on reserve took effect, marking the second such move this year.
China was the first major economy to shake off the bulk of the pandemic’s shock. But this year, especially since July, growth has been dragged down by muted consumer spending, Beijing’s zero-tolerance policy for controlling subsequent outbreaks, and tighter regulations, particularly on the real estate sector.
At the Chinese government’s annual Central Economic Work Conference earlier this month, the country’s top leaders emphasised that stability would be a greater focus next year.
The meeting concluded that “prudent monetary policies should be flexible and appropriate, and liquidity should be maintained at a reasonable and ample level,” according to state media.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1250 as dollar stays modestly weaker
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1250 on Monday as the greenback is struggling to find demand with Omicron fears weighing on US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index is posting modest losses around 96.50 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 1%.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold subdued below $1800 as buoyant real yields keep bulls at bay
Spot gold is struggling to make use of risk-averse market conditions on Monday and remains subdued under $1800. An on-the-day rise in real yields is the main reason why gold is struggling.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?
Tesla stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling. TSLA shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain. Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.