1/20 Recap - The S&P opened with a 14 handle gap up and then traded another 55 handles higher into an 11:03 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 124 handles into the close.
1/20 – The major indices, following a strong morning session, reversed mid-day for a strong down day per the following closes: INDU - 313.26; S&P 500 - 50.03; and the NASDAQ Composite - 186.23.
Looking ahead - The next change in trend window is due over the coming weekend. Friday should be pivotal for a possible setup.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
B. 01/21 AC – Venus Perihelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Corn, Copper, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, and Wheat.
C. 01/25 AC – Jupiter 120 US Jupiter. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 01/25 AC – Saturn 120 US Saturn. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 01/28 AC – Venus in Capricorn goes Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.
F. 01/28 AC – Jupiter 90 US Ascendant. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
DJIA* – 1/20, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.
S&P 500* - 1/28 AC.
Fibonacci – 1/21, 1/25.
Astro – 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4470, 4280 Resistance – 4550.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4470, 4280 Resistance – 4550.
Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
