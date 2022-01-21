1/20 Recap - The S&P opened with a 14 handle gap up and then traded another 55 handles higher into an 11:03 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 124 handles into the close.

1/20 – The major indices, following a strong morning session, reversed mid-day for a strong down day per the following closes: INDU - 313.26; S&P 500 - 50.03; and the NASDAQ Composite - 186.23.

Looking ahead - The next change in trend window is due over the coming weekend. Friday should be pivotal for a possible setup.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

B. 01/21 AC – Venus Perihelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Corn, Copper, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, and Wheat.

C. 01/25 AC – Jupiter 120 US Jupiter. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 01/25 AC – Saturn 120 US Saturn. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 01/28 AC – Venus in Capricorn goes Direct. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.

F. 01/28 AC – Jupiter 90 US Ascendant. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market math

DJIA* – 1/20, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.

S&P 500* - 1/28 AC.

Fibonacci – 1/21, 1/25.

Astro – 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4470, 4280 Resistance – 4550.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4470, 4280 Resistance – 4550.

Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.