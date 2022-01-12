1/11 Recap – The S&P opened almost flat with a 1 handle gap down and then traded another 31 handles lower into a 9:55 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into an 10:29 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 25 handles into a 10:44 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 57 handles into an 11:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 14 handles into a 12:29 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into 3:31 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 10 handles into a 3:54 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 10 handles into the close.
1/11 – Following a big down move in the morning, the major indices reversed to the upside for a strong up day per the following closes: INDU + 183.15; S&P 500 + 42.78; and the NASDAQ Composite + 210.62.
Looking ahead – Into our 1/10 AC window, Tuesday morning, the S&P made a low and then reversed for a strong up day. If the S&P doesn’t turn down by early Wednesday, then it is likely that this uptrend will continue into 1/13.
The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
1. F. 1/10 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
2. A. 01/12 PM – Saturn 0 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 01/13 AC – Neptune 90 US Mars. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 01/13 AC – Mercury in Aquarius turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Copper, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 01/14 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Mercury. Important change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 01/14 AC – Mercury Perihelion. Major change in trend CORN, Gold, Oats, OJ, Soybeans, Wheat.
F. 01/14 AC – Full Moon in Cancer. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Silver.
G. 01/14 AC – Uranus in Taurus turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton.
Stock market key dates
Market math
1/11/22 – 14,400 (120^2) from the 8/09/1982 major low.
DJIA* – 1/10, 1/18, 1/20, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.
S&P 500* - 1/10, 1/18, 1/19, 1/28 AC.
Fibonacci –1/10, 1/13, 1/21, 1/25.
Astro – 1/10, 1/11, 1/12-13, 1/14, 1/18, 1/24, 1/25-26, 1/28 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4690, 4660 Resistance – 4730.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4690, 4660 Resistance – 4730.
Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
