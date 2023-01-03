The New Year started with the IMF Chief Georgieva warning that the global economy faces ‘a tough year, tougher than the year we leave behind’.
German PMI data pointed at a faster than expected contraction in manufacturing activity in December, while the European manufacturing PMI came in at 47.8, in line with expectations.
This being said, trading in European markets was rather optimistic on the first trading day of the year, as European nat gas futures eased on mild weather.
The US dollar index kicked off the year on a subdued note, letting the dollar-yen tip a toe below the 130 mark. The EURUSD however, couldn’t build on gains above the 1.07 mark, while Cable remained steady-ish a touch above its 200-DMA, which stands near 1.2030 level.
Gold jumped to $1843 per ounce despite the positive pressure on the yields recently, while oil remained offered into the 50-DMA, which stands a touch below the $81 per barrel mark.
Trading in Bitcoin remains boring.
On the economic data front, we will watch FOMC minutes, US jobs data, and OPEC meeting this week.
On individual stocks front, carmakers announce their Q4 deliveries. Tesla hit a fresh record, but the number of cars delivered last quarter fell short of expectations, while Rivian reportedly doubled production in the final quarter of 2022 to hit its 25’000 yearly target.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument.
