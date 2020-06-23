PMI reading in manufacturing and services to continue rebound from April record lows.

Manufacturing forecast to reach 47.8 in June from 39.8.

Services to score 46 in June from 37.5.

Payrolls and retails sales improved markedly in May.

Equities and the dollar could rise on strong numbers.

Purchasing managers’ indexes for June are expected to confirm that the trough from the coronavirus economic catastrophe reached bottom in April and the recovery has been gathering pace since.

The IHS Markit PMI for manufacturing is forecast to climb to 47.8 in June from 39.8 in May and the April record low of 36.1. The services PMI is predicted to be 46 in June following 37.5 in May and the all-time low of 26.7 in April.

Retail sales and NFP

Retail sales and non-farm payrolls in May have offered the strongest evidence that the April economic plunge has been followed by a sharp rebound.

The 14.7% collapse in retail purchases in April, by several factors the largest on record, was succeeded by an even more potent 17.7% recovery in May. The reaction was more than twice as large as the 8% expected by analysts.

Retail sales

FXStreet

Non-farm payrolls were equally surprising. The May numbers were forecast to continue the crash at reduced speed, losing 8 million jobs after 20.687 million disappeared in April. Instead the economy added 2.509 million workers in what Federal Reserve Chairman called “the biggest surprise anyone can remember.”

Conclusion: IHS, ISM and markets

The IHS Market indexes are less well known in the US than the much older surveys from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the inventor of this particular index.

Purchasing managers’ indexes which track business evidence at the source registered the improved conditions in May. The ISM PMI rose to 45.4 in services from 41.8 and 43.1 in manufacturing from 41.5.

ISM manufacturing PMI

FXStreet

The ISM manufacturing index has been below the 50 division between expansion and contraction since February and for eight of the last ten months. The service index contracted in April and May.

Markets are waiting to be convinced the economic catastrophe that overtook the US economy in March and April reversed in May and that the recovery is well under way.

Consumers have played their part, filling the shopping cars that went empty in April. Businesses have also responded hiring back several million workers.

These first June PMI numbers will tell if the May recovery has staying power. Equities and the dollar are ready to rise, they await a positive answer.