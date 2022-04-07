USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY Chart, we can see its leg up formation rising from 121.5 on the 1st of April to the 122.5 range, where it managed to consolidate for a couple of days and formed support at 122.25, which supported its next climb up in the 123.7 range on the 6th of April. It managed to reach as high as 124 now acting as the closest temporary overhead resistance but also managed to keep above 123.4 which can be deemed as its closest temporary support level. It was last found trading at the 123.74 range.
Today we can expect to move close to the 124 closest temporary overhead resistance level possibly challenging it.
However, if it does manage to hold consolidation at the current level, then a move towards the 122.7 support level can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 79.71% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0900
EUR/USD has started to edge lower after having recovered above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% in February, missing the market expectation of 0.6%. Later in the session, the European Central Bank will release the March meeting accounts.
GBP/USD marches towards 1.3100 on weaker yields, USD
GBP/USD is scaling higher amid falling US Treasury yields, in coordination with the US dollar. The UK announced fresh sanctions on Russian coal and oil imports. Investors are digesting the hawkish Fed minutes, although the central bank divergence theme could remain in play.
Gold: Defending $1,915 is critical for XAU/USD after hawkish Fed minutes
Gold price displays a choppy trend, within a familiar range so far this week. Hawkish Fed minutes keep the downside compelling for gold price. Gold bears look to retest the $1,915 key support amid bearish RSI on the 4H.
Ten reasons why Ethereum price will hit $10,000 ahead of the “Merge”
Ethereum price is on track to break out as analysts eye a $10,000 target for the altcoin. The utility and adoption of Ethereum have picked up pace over the past year, with rising capital inflow and on-chain activity.
Serious stock market rout becomes a very real possibility
It will not happen today or this month, but there is a growing sense of foreboding regarding equity markets. After the free cash run of the past two years valuations hit unsustainable levels.