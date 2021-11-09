Outlook: We get Mexico CPI today and China’s PPI and CPI overnight but before then, we get US PPI and US CPI tomorrow. PPI will likely get a lot of attention because last time it was scary high, 8.6% y/y, the highest since Nov 2010. A big chunk of that was due to gasoline prices but also a slew of other factors including beef, “residential electric power, fresh and dry vegetables, gas fuels, and primary basic organic chemicals.”

A number of analysts are showing that PPI may have peaked, leading to the false deduction that CPI will have peaked, too. On the q/q annualized basis, you can find a chart like this one, from Gittler at BDSwiss (his charts are better than anyone else’s). The implication is that inflation mania could get a dent today and tomorrow, which should alter the yields and the yield curve.

The key problem is we don’t know what price rises are temporary and will be fixed by the supply chain fix, and which are persistent. Then there is the problem of which metric to care about. We have PPI, CPI and PCE, plus all the core versions. Finally, lurking in the bushes is the ghost of wage-push inflation now that the labor shortage is being recognized as arising from more than just the pandemic—it’s a semi-revolutionary protest against low wages, lousy working conditions and disrespect from management.

Yesterday we had another hint that the Fed foresees inflation sufficiently robust that the criteria for a rate hike will become evident by mid-year next year. That is the view of Vice Chair Clarida, relying on labor market statistics (which are surpassingly inaccurate but never mind). St. Louis Fed chief Bullard opined it might be two hikes next year.

The FT along with everyone else persists in naming Core PCE as the number the Fed looks at—it’s not, it’s the PCE itself, but never mind. Anyway, core PCE was up 3.6% in Sept and expected to end the year at 3.7%. Given a target of an average of 2%, 3.7% is nearly double. The US looks first to hike among the big three.

Meanwhile, the BoE is waffling about whether inflation data warrants a hike, but the most striking divergence is with the ECB, where chief economist Lane says the economic situation is “completely different” to the US and UK. “This period of inflation is very unusual and temporary and not a sign of a chronic situation.”

The FT says analysts concur. “Analysts said the ECB was bound to be the slowest to raise rates after it spent much of the past decade struggling to avoid Japan-style deflation. Eurozone economic activity and employment levels also remain weaker than in the US and UK. [One advisors says} ‘On all fronts, the risk of a self-sustained wage-price spiral looks much lower in the euro area than in the US or in the UK.’”

Another points out “The key differences with the eurozone inflation outlook compared to the US are the difference in fiscal stimulus and the much more flexible US labour and housing markets, while UK inflation outlook is being affected by the long-term hit to supply stemming from Brexit and the likely effects of sterling depreciation.”

Okay, if the US is going to be the first to hike rates, why is sterling rising and the euro not falling? The explanation is something named “bear-steepening” in yields. Evidently the idea of Brainard becoming Fed chief and presumably more dovish—deferring rate hikes—caused the short end to flop while the long end rises.

This piece has more yield spread charts than Heinz has pickles. We were searching for the so-called “bear steepening” that the bond boys are complaining about. We had started with the Fed database but couldn’t see it. Frankly, we can’t see it in the Yardeni charts, either. The point of bear steepening is that the long end of the yield curve is rising faster and by more than the short end. It’s a leading indicator for growth and inflation. But if that’s the trend, it’s only a few days old and certainly not a scary and obvious thing on any of these charts. But it never pays to argue with the bond guys.

The only other explanation for the dollar’s floppiness is plain old positioning by the Big Players. On technical alone, the Bollinger band is a nifty indicator. In FX, a touch or small breakout of the top band results is a fall to the bottom band about 75% of the time (personal judgment). We saw that at end October, whereupon the euro slid back down to the bottom band on Friday. Now it’s hovering over the central linear regression line—not quite a “squeeze” (tiny range) that foreshadows a breakout. In other words, ranginess in a narrowing range. We see the same thing in sterling. Do traders heed the B bands? We don’t know (probably not) but the current dollar dip is not due to US fundamentals or conditions alone. Positioning matters. And note that the COT positions reports that are a week late are of no help at all in this situation. Stay the course.

