Oil

Oil prices continue to trade above the critical price level of $100 as traders are keeping a close eye on the EU which is likely to ban Russian crude. The European Union is expected to announce its plans to tighten up sanctions on Russia further and banning Russian oil is one of them. If the embargo is placed on Russian oil, we do oil prices to pick up more volatility. Traders are considering this embargo to take place as German Finance Minister has also backed this idea which is quite a big change in the country’s stance against Russia. However, the devil is always in details and that means if the embargo does apply, the most important factor to note will be that when will that embargo take place as it is also highly anticipated that sanctions against Russian oil will not go into effect immediately. The likely scenario is that these potential sanctions may see the day light in the next few months or details may be left vague.

Traders will also be paying particular attention to inventory data from the United States, with the American Petroleum Institute industry group reporting stocks for the week ending April 29 on Tuesday, followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Gold

The precious metal faced a heavy sell off yesterday and the price isn’t looking that promising today as well as investors are keeping close eye on th Fed monetary policy meeting taking place this week. When it comes to the gold price, it mainly about the strength of the dollar index which has been increasing in price and that is negatively influencing the price of gold.