Oil
Oil prices continue to trade above the critical price level of $100 as traders are keeping a close eye on the EU which is likely to ban Russian crude. The European Union is expected to announce its plans to tighten up sanctions on Russia further and banning Russian oil is one of them. If the embargo is placed on Russian oil, we do oil prices to pick up more volatility. Traders are considering this embargo to take place as German Finance Minister has also backed this idea which is quite a big change in the country’s stance against Russia. However, the devil is always in details and that means if the embargo does apply, the most important factor to note will be that when will that embargo take place as it is also highly anticipated that sanctions against Russian oil will not go into effect immediately. The likely scenario is that these potential sanctions may see the day light in the next few months or details may be left vague.
Traders will also be paying particular attention to inventory data from the United States, with the American Petroleum Institute industry group reporting stocks for the week ending April 29 on Tuesday, followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Gold
The precious metal faced a heavy sell off yesterday and the price isn’t looking that promising today as well as investors are keeping close eye on th Fed monetary policy meeting taking place this week. When it comes to the gold price, it mainly about the strength of the dollar index which has been increasing in price and that is negatively influencing the price of gold.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.