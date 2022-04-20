Now the point of this post is to show you what can happen in a market when there is a clear investor bias. Usually, when yields are surging and the USD is surging then gold would normally be falling. Now from the start of April Fed speaker after Fed speaker came out outlining the case for a Fed 50 bps rates hike. On Tuesday 05 April Fed’s Brainard hinted that Quantitative Tightening could happen as soon as May. This was a surprise as investors were expecting a June QT. Brainard’s view was then confirmed by the Fed’s minutes. All of this sent the USD higher and US 10-year yields higher as investors braced for an even more hawkish Fed. Typically this would send gold lower. However, gold stood firm. This is what prompted a gold long as outlined on our webinar from the week ending April 08 ‘If something can’t sell off on bad news, then it can’t sell off at all’!
The structural case for medium-term gold longs remained in case that the US falls into a stagflationary environment. Gold is regarded as one of the go-to inflation hedges and many investors would expect new highs in gold markets if that is the case. Furthermore, at some point, US 10-year yields will drop as investors start to worry about the US falling into a recession. Also, in recent history, the USD typically falls in the 6 months after the first fed hike. So, a falling dollar, and falling yields (as long as inflation stays high), would be a great tailwind for gold. This was the reason for going long on gold on April 08. ‘If something can’t sell off on bad news, it can’t sell off at all’. Now gold has tested $2000 again and the case for gold is now a little more mixed, so this is not a long to chase now. This is especially the case with some decent data from last week out of the US. Retail sales recovered, industrial production picked up and the University of Michigan’s Sentiment also moved higher. This means that growth may not in fact be slowing, so the move higher in US 10-year yields and the USD is likely to keep gold-capped for now. However, expect signs of slowing US growth to give gold another boost.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.0850 after EU data
EUR/USD has capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the dollar and stretched higher toward 1.0850 in the early European session on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production expanded by 2% on a yearly basis in February, surpassing the market expectation of 1.5%.
USD/JPY attempts a bounce towards 129.00 after the steep correction
USD/JPY is bouncing back towards 129.00, as the Fed-BOJ policy divergence offers support. Earlier on, the pair corrected to test 128.00 on heavy Japanese exporters' sales, profit-taking and BOJ’s JGBs operation. Fed’s Beige Book eyed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,950 level, over one-week low
Gold Price remains vulnerable at the critical daily support amid mixed mood. Surging Treasury yields offset a broad USD retreat, keeping XAUUSD undermined. Focus on Wednesday’s close, with eyes on the Fed’s Beige Book.
Has a new crypto bull run begun?
Bitcoin price has shown considerable strength as it bounces off a crucial support confluence. This bounce is similar to the last two retests that led to a massive upswing.
TSLA earnings are likely to miss, so watch out
Tesla is next up on the slate of mega tech earnings after the close on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched as the stock market grows increasingly nervous after Netflix earnings on Tuesday evening.