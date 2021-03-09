Outlook

We await US CPI tomorrow and the two central bank meetings (Canada, ECB) but today there’s nothing much, leaving room for all traders to contemplate the turnaround in US fortunes. As noted above, the OECD is wildly happy about the $1.9 trillion boost, which will take US GDP to 6.5% and lift the rest of the world by 0.5% to 1%, too. (Remember, Goldman has 8%!) Like the World Bank’s World Economic Outlook, the OECD’s forecasts are not always much heeded, but this time the report is the top story in the FT.

The newly sunny US outlook should not be a surprise–"we always knew a big bill would get passed, given the Dems’ majority, popular support and Pres Biden’s resolve. The added tailwind comes from the stepped-up pace of vaccinations. As we know from personal experience, getting even just the first shot delivers relief and exhilaration. The Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker says “In the U.S., the latest vaccination rate is 2,169,981 doses per day, on average. At this rate, it would take an estimated 6 months to cover 75% of the population with a two-dose vaccine.” That means September, but in practice, giddy joy is already spreading like wildfire. Unless we screw it up by premature re-openings and letting down our guard, or the mutant strains get a new grip, the pandemic is almost over.

Joy comes from something else, too–"renewed confidence in the US government. Because the US has a deliberately decentralized structure for government authority–"states rights–"the Reagan charge that “the government is the problem” has become a given. There is always plenty of evidence of federal government screw-ups to back up the idea (including several “stupid” wars), without the countervailing successes getting adequate credit (TVA and Hoover Dam, the interstate highway system, clean air and safe food, two world wars, etc.). In a sense, Reagan said the US is not the can-do country.

But management competence is hardly limited to small organizations. It’s a whole lot harder to manage a large organization, but it can be done. It just needs the right leadership. Trump was famously managerially incompetent. He hired mostly risibly unqualified people and couldn’t even build more a few miles of wall along the Mexican border. Of all Trump’s shortcomings, not having a Plan for the pandemic is among the most cruel. Biden may be dull, but he knows how to make the railroads run on time. It’s no longer “make America great again” but rather “make America competent again.”

This foray into socio-political life is not irrelevant to the financial markets. Confidence in competence can bleed from the vaccine project to the Treasury and Fed, which are similarly populated with experienced, qualified people. That doesn’t mean the bond boys will stop hectoring the Fed for being behind the curve, but it offers a different world-view context. Besides, one component of managerial competence is flexibility. If markets come to believe the institutions will change course when demonstrably needed, they will apply less pressure.

Contrast with the eurozone–"doing a less than stellar job in vaccinations and at sixes and sevens about whether to adjust QE in response to the yield situation. The ECB meets Thursday with no changes expected, but the talk of adaptability to conditions and the desire of some members to exert Control makes for a messy understanding of upcoming policy.

Now consider that in two important countries, policy is inflexible–"Switzerland and Japan. Switzerland has its own ideas about what is needed, and preventing the Swiss franc from excessive appreciation is high on that list. If that means the occasional crash against the euro and dollar, that’s okay. In Japan, curve control is the policy, so action against unruly yield changes is preordained. If that means yen devaluation to 110 or 120, so be it. Don’t throw me in the briar patch, Br’er Fox.

This is not to criticize in either case, but to acknowledge that from the market participants’ point of view, risk is known.

The place where risk is least well-known is the UK. We have see-sawing between yes, negative rates and no, never negative rates, plus talk of Brexit-led inflation and authentic, serious problems about things like getting customs units set up at ports, apparently far behind any reasonable schedule. And yet the pound keeps bouncing back up, possibly due to the same can-do faith we are starting to see in the US. Can the UK “do” Brexit? Yes, of course, if not especially well.

We will get a test of risk perception this week in the form of the response to several Treasury auctions. Remember that it was the lousy bid-to-offer in the 7-year auction that set off this whole yield ruckus. Today we have an auction of $58 billion in 3-years and tomorrow, $38 billion of 10-year notes. Thursday it’s $24 billion of long bonds. Bloomberg asserts “Analysts still see the yield on the 10-year Treasury hitting 2% on a rapid repricing back to a normal economy.”

We agree that rates are going up in the natural course of affairs, but a rise of 40-45 points or a gain of about 30% would be excessive depending on how fast it arrives. If it were to happen this week, confidence in institutions is out the window. But it’s not happening this week. It’s probably not happening this quarter. The rate of change matters. But stay tuned.

Fun Tidbit: They are at it again in Venezuela–"a Readers sent us this cute note about the central bank planning to introduce three new banknotes: 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars. “But with inflation skyrocketing, the highest denominated bill has a value of just $0.52 (€0.44), according to the official rate.” Sadly, if you do a general Google search for the current exchange rate, you get zip. It’s basically not tradeable.

Back in the 1980’s when it was obvious the central bank was going to devalue, we got a panicked call from a client who had no access to the international banking system (like the multinationals, who could make an intercompany loan from the Venezuela entity to (say) Germany and get central bank permission to sell the bolivar for Deutschemarks). We advised the client to go buy a few thousand cases of good Scotch and warehouse them, then hold the warehouse receipt until the dust cleared. It worked.

US Politics: The Republican Party rejected a Trump demand that it stop using his name in fund-raising (because he wants all the contributions to go solely to himself). Trump and several of his cronies are being investigated by the State of Georgia on some five or six changes, to which it just added racketeering. A member of Congress is suing him and the cronies for inciting the Jan 6 riot, and another member with the NAACP is suing him under a law nicknamed the Ku Klux Klan law for action to be taken against people who use "force, intimidation, or threat" to prevent anyone from upholding the duties of their office.

The state of New York is now adding to its varied collection of fraud cases against Trump a new one arising from a loan for a Chicago project that was two-thirds forgiven by the lender in return for a one-third partial repayment, the question being whether Trump reported the forgiveness as taxable income.

Meanwhile, the Republican party is tearing itself into shreds. Adding to the list of people leaving the party in Arizona and Texas, Florida just recorded 36,000 left after the election. Trump supporter Graham said Trump may destroy the party and has a dark side, but he has “magic.” The party itself doesn’t believe that magic can win votes and the only way it can win elections is to keep the Dems from voting, so has dozens of voter-suppression measures in multiple states, including the aforementioned Georgia.

