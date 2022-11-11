US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 107.095.

Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Up at 89.37.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 16 ticks and trading at 123.20.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 41 ticks Higher and trading at 3766.75.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1759.30. Gold is 58 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is nearly a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well except the London exchange which is fractionally Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Mortgage Delinquencies- tentative- this is Major.

Veterans Day Bank Holiday - USA.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/10/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/10/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both Crude and Gold were trading Lower. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 1,201 points Higher (that's not a typo) and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

At 8:30 AM EST yesterday the CPI were released that showed less than expected consumer prices and with that the markets took off. The Dow traded Higher by over 1,200 points and that hasn't been seen in years. The idea behind this is if inflation numbers are starting to stabilize then perhaps the Federal Reserve won't be so quick to hike rates. Understand how this works. The Fed raises the Overnight Rate which is the window that banks borrow from. The banks now lend this money out to John Q Public who now must pay a higher rate of interest to accommodate both the bank and the Federal Reserve. And we wonder why interest rates are going up as fast as they are. Today is Veterans Day in the United States and as such banks are closed. If you know a Veteran who served in the armed forces; give them thanks and thank them for their service. They bought the freedom that we so richly enjoy each and every day.