US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 107.095.
Energies: Dec '22 Crude is Up at 89.37.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 16 ticks and trading at 123.20.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 41 ticks Higher and trading at 3766.75.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1759.30. Gold is 58 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is nearly a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well except the London exchange which is fractionally Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
Mortgage Delinquencies- tentative- this is Major.
Veterans Day Bank Holiday - USA.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 11/10/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 11/10/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both Crude and Gold were trading Lower. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 1,201 points Higher (that's not a typo) and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
At 8:30 AM EST yesterday the CPI were released that showed less than expected consumer prices and with that the markets took off. The Dow traded Higher by over 1,200 points and that hasn't been seen in years. The idea behind this is if inflation numbers are starting to stabilize then perhaps the Federal Reserve won't be so quick to hike rates. Understand how this works. The Fed raises the Overnight Rate which is the window that banks borrow from. The banks now lend this money out to John Q Public who now must pay a higher rate of interest to accommodate both the bank and the Federal Reserve. And we wonder why interest rates are going up as fast as they are. Today is Veterans Day in the United States and as such banks are closed. If you know a Veteran who served in the armed forces; give them thanks and thank them for their service. They bought the freedom that we so richly enjoy each and every day.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
