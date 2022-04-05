Spotlight on EURUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see the spike from the 1.10 to the 1.115 level on the 30th of March and reaching as high as 1.1175 on the 31st of March, but a retraction immediately followed and the fall back down towards 1.110 and attempting to consolidate temporarily around the 1.105 range. Earlier in today’s session, the downside continued leading to the fall in the 1.097 range where it was last found trading.
Today we can expect an extension of the short-term trend and a fall below the 1.097 range, possibly below the 1.095 longer-term support level.
If, however, it manages to consolidate then a move towards the 1.105 range can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 79.71% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000
Following Monday's steep decline, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.1000 on Tuesday as investors await Fedspeak and the US ISM Services PMI for March. The shared currency struggles to find demand on heightened concerns over the eurozone economy slipping into recession amid a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains cushioned
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood, uptick in US Treasury yields. West to punish Russia while the DXY holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI.
How Ethereum price can enter buy zone before exploding to $10,000
Ethereum price shows signs of moving higher after crossing above a crucial resistance barrier. On-chain metrics also reveal a bullish outlook, adding credence to the technical standpoint.
GGPI soars on Hertz partnership deal
Gores Guggenheim stock soared on Monday as news of a partnership deal with Hertz broke. GGPI soared up to $13.30 before falling back a bit by the close, but it still gained nearly 12% on the day.