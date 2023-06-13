The Committee is expected to skip the June meeting but still pair that with hawkish communications to counter any sense that a June pause trumpets the end of their hiking campaign. Regardless of what action the FOMC takes, the gap between the SEP median 2023 dot and market pricing looks set to drop to its narrowest this cycle.
However, a big upside surprise in today's CPI could move the rate hike needle for June up to and above 50-50, so we could have our first genuinely live meeting this cycle.
The market is currently pricing around 8bp of hikes for Wednesday – consistent with a probability of roughly 1/3 on a 25bp hike – and around 22bp of cumulative hikes through July. This pricing is in-line with most subjective probabilities.
Given the Committee's strong lean to skip, if CPI prints in line with consensus, one should expect June OIS will move down to price around +2-3bp, and July will drift down a bit more. Which should be good for stocks and bad for the dollar
If, on the other hand, the data surprises notably to the upside – with a core print of 0.5% and significant strength in services ex-housing – pricing for June could move up to 50-50 or above. Hence risk could wobble as the dollar strengthens
In that event, and given the Fed's inclination to guide expectations ahead of its meeting, a key question is whether we get some steer on the meeting via the financial press. Hence if CPI beats, tune into your local Fed Whisperer.
