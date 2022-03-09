EURJPY holding the longer-term 50% Fibonacci at 124.30/25 so I was wrong not to buy here! The pair beat minor resistance at 125.60/70 for the next target & strong resistance at 126.40/50. However, the strongest resistance today is at 126.90/127.10. Shorts need stops above 127.50.

Holding strong resistance at 126.40/50 this morning targets 15.70/60. If we continue lower look for 125.00 before a retest of the longer-term 50% Fibonacci at 124.30/25.

EURUSD meets strong resistance at 1.0975/95. Shorts need stops above 1.1015. A break higher meets very strong resistance at 1.1070/90. Shorts need stops above 1.1110.

Holding below 1.0910 keeps the pressure on for 1.0860/50 before a retest of important 5-year trend line support at 1.0820/00. HOWEVER WE ALSO HAVE 37 YEAR TREND LINE SUPPORT AT 107.50/00. YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT - 37 YEARS, DATING BACK TO 1985!!! MOST OF YOU WERE PROBABLY NOT EVEN BORN. (2 YEARS LATER I STARTED TRADING!!)

IF THIS LEVEL WERE TO BREAK IT WOULD ONLY BE THE START OF THE EURUSD COLLAPSE. INITIALLY WE TARGET 104.000/103.50 THEN 102.00/101.70. IF THIS LEVEL BREAKS WE ARE LIKELY TO FALL EVEN FASTER THAN WE HAVE OVER THE PAST MONTH.

GBPUSD best support revised a little lower to 1.3150/20 (from the weekly chart). Longs need stops below 1.3090. A sustained break lower is a very significant longer-term sell signal. Initially we target 1.300 then 1.3010/00 & 1.2980/60.

Longs at 1.3150/20 target 1.3175/85 then first resistance at 1.3220/30. We should struggle to beat this level here initially, but shorts may be too risky. If we continue higher look for strong resistance at 1.3300/20.