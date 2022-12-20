You may have heard that gold tends to be strong around the end of the year. So, how to choose a great time of seasonal strength for gold?

With Seasonax tool you can identify a strong seasonal pattern. Choose which date to start and use the de-trend button to make it easier to recognise true seasonal patterns. What does visually look promising?

Looking at the period of December 19 - 31, we can see that over the last 15 years Gold has gained over 85% of the time and made a 1.57% return on average.

Major trade risks: If the USD strengthens and real yields rise that could weaken gold. So an aggressive expectation for US rate hikes can invalidate this outlook.

