How to use the Seasonal tool to choose a great time for a seasonal trade in gold? You may have heard that gold tends to be strong around the end of the year. However, Seasonal powered by HCYM lets you identify a strong seasonal pattern.
You can look for seasonal opportunities by choosing which date you start. First of all, let’s use the de-trend button to make it easier to recognize true seasonal patterns. Look at what visually looks promising. Let’s look at 22 Dec - 24 Feb.
We now see that over the last 15 years gold has gained over 85% of the time and made a 6.92% return on average.
Major Trade Risks: If the USD strengthens and real yields rise that could weaken gold. So an aggressive expectation for US rate hikes could invalidate this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
NKE just does it again with earnings beat on top and bottom
Nike reported earnings after the close on Monday. NKE stock is higher after a beat on revenue and earnings per share. Nike says Vietnam production levels are now back to 80% of prior volumes.