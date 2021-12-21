How to use the Seasonal tool to choose a great time for a seasonal trade in gold? You may have heard that gold tends to be strong around the end of the year. However, Seasonal powered by HCYM lets you identify a strong seasonal pattern.

You can look for seasonal opportunities by choosing which date you start. First of all, let’s use the de-trend button to make it easier to recognize true seasonal patterns. Look at what visually looks promising. Let’s look at 22 Dec - 24 Feb.

We now see that over the last 15 years gold has gained over 85% of the time and made a 6.92% return on average.

Major Trade Risks: If the USD strengthens and real yields rise that could weaken gold. So an aggressive expectation for US rate hikes could invalidate this outlook.

