XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is rebounding from the cloud. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1845.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1910.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1805.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1765.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is testing Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 128.20 and then resume moving downwards to reach 125.95. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 129.85. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 130.75.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is rebounding from the bullish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6390 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6625. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6270. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6380.
