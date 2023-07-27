Share:

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting, forming a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1965 is expected, followed by a rise to 2010. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1950, which will mean a further decline to 1915. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing above 1985.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has secured above the lower boundary of the ascending corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.8615 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8445. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.8715, which will mean further growth to 0.8805.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 139.40 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.65. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 139.05, which will mean a further decline to 138.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 141.50.