XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting, forming a bearish Flag pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 1895 is expected, followed by falling to 1825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1920, which will mean further growth to 1945. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bearish Flag pattern and securing under 1855.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing the broken border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9185 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9405. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9110, which will mean further falling to 0.9015.

Brent

Brent is correcting after a strong decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 84.50 is expected, followed by falling to 77.50. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 87.00, which will mean further growth to 91.00. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 80.60.