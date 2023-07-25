Share:

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting within a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1960 is expected, followed by a rise to 2005. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1940, which will mean a further decline to 1905. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 1970.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2865 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2675. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3005, which will mean further growth to 1.3105.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is squeezed inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3170 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3035. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3235, which will mean further growth to 1.3330. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing below 1.3115.