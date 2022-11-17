USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 139.95, followed by falling to 133.26. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 144.15, which will indicate further growth to 145.05. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 138.05.
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is correcting in a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.6065, followed by growth to 0.6365. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce of the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5850, which will entail further falling to 0.5755.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is pushing off the resistance level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.9465, followed by falling to 0.9085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9805, which will indicate further growth to 0.9910. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 0.9345.
