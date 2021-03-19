USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is trading at 74.22; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 73.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 76.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 73.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 72.35. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 74.75.
EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EURJPY is trading at 129.76; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 129.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 131.15. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the ascending trendline. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 129.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 128.35.
Brent
Brent is trading at 63.04; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 64.75 and then resume moving downwards to reach 54.25. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 69.75. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 74.05.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
