USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is trading at 116.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 115.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 117.45. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 114.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 113.30.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is trading at 1815.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may the cloud’s upside border at 1805.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1855.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1795.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1765.00.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is trading at 1.2718; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2770 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2535. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2865. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2955. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern support level and fix below 1.2635.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.