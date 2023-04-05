USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is pushing off the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 131.35 is expected, followed by growth to 136.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.45. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 133.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is growing by the signal from the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1980 is expected, followed by growth to 2105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1935, which will mean further falling to 1875.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6265 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6195, which will mean further falling to 0.6105.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
