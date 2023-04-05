Share:

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 131.35 is expected, followed by growth to 136.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.45. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 133.55.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is growing by the signal from the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1980 is expected, followed by growth to 2105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1935, which will mean further falling to 1875.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6265 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6195, which will mean further falling to 0.6105.