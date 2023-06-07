USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is correcting within the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 139.15 is expected, followed by a rise to 141.85. An additional signal confirming growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 138.65, which will indicate a further decline to 137.75. Growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 140.45.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is testing the lower border of the ascending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5885. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6165, which will indicate further growth to 0.6255. The decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6040.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has secured above the upper border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6625 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6485, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6395.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0700 in the European session, having recovered some ground. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a tepid risk sentiment. The mixed German Industrial Production data keep the EUR/USD upside capped.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.2450 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450, as the US Dollar turns south again in the European session. Traders remain cautious, in the face of British economic concerns and ahead of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s US visit.
Gold drops sharply below $1,960 as USD Index extends recovery
Gold price has displayed a sharp drop to near $1,960.00 in the European session. The precious metal is trying to come out of the woods. A minor sell-off in the Gold price has been propelled by a recovery extension in the US Dollar Index.
MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token.
BoC Interest Rate Decision: Steady in June, rate hikes might come back later in the year
The Bank of Canada is set to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5% for the third meeting in a row on Wednesday, having become the first major central bank to hit the pause button on interest rates hikes in March.