USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is correcting within the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 139.15 is expected, followed by a rise to 141.85. An additional signal confirming growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 138.65, which will indicate a further decline to 137.75. Growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 140.45.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is testing the lower border of the ascending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5885. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6165, which will indicate further growth to 0.6255. The decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6040.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has secured above the upper border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6625 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6485, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6395.