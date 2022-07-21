USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is correcting within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may re-test the cloud’s upside border at 137.60 and then resume moving upwards to reach 140.65. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 136.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 135.05.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trying to fix above Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1915 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2265. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1775. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1685.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may re-test the support area at 0.6845 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7080. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6715. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6625.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
